This holiday season, HART is thrilled to offer audiences two incredible Christmas shows—the chaos-packed family favorite The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and, opening first, a beautifully nostalgic return to the world of Pride and Prejudice: The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley.

Presented in collaboration with Multiverse Theatre Collective of Asheville, The Wickhams reunites the beloved ensemble from last year’s smash hit, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Their warmth, chemistry, and quick wit brought the Bennet family to life in unforgettable ways and this year’s production promises to be just as enchanting.

Set on Christmas Eve in the servants’ quarters of Pemberley, the home of Elizabeth and Fitzwilliam Darcy, The Wickhams invites audiences downstairs, where preparations for the holiday celebration are underway. The staff bustle through their duties with warmth, humor, and affection until everything is interrupted by the midnight arrival of the absolutely not invited Mr. Wickham, Lydia’s reckless husband and Mr. Darcy’s sworn enemy.

His sudden intrusion sets off a chain of secrets, confrontations, and unexpected alliances, all unfolding beneath the polished elegance of the holiday festivities upstairs. Filled with wit, compassion, second chances, and the rich emotional world fans expect from anything Austen-inspired, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is a festive story that sparkles with both mischief and heart.

The Wickhams will be performed in the Fangmeyer Theatre at HART December 5, 6, 11, and 13 at 7:30 PM, December 7 at 2:00 PM, and December 14 at 5:00 PM. Tickets are now available at harttheatre.org or by calling the HART Box Office at (828)456-6322.

With its rich characters, heartfelt storytelling, and gorgeous period atmosphere, this production is sure to become a new holiday tradition for Western North Carolina audiences.