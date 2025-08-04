Festivities are set for a day of learning from experts, a Bigfoot Pop-Up Market, a Bigfoot 5K, Sasquatch-inspired food and drink, and a Bigfoot Calling Contest. The WNC Bigfoot Festival is organized by Bigfoot 911, a non-profit group dedicated to researching and celebrating the legendary creature. Since its inception, the festival has grown into a must-attend event for Bigfoot enthusiasts from near and far.

Established in 2018 by John Bruner, local Bigfoot expert and founder of the non-profit group Bigfoot 911, the festival grew out of the group’s explorations of the WNC mountains searching for the creature. A source of fascination since the mid-1800s, Bigfoot has been described as a hairy ape-like creature, 6 to 9 feet tall with enormous footprints claimed to be as large as 24 inches long.

Set along picturesque Main Street in downtown Marion, the Bigfoot Festival is the perfect opportunity to immerse in the world of Sasquatch - from learning about recent sightings and the ongoing quest to unravel the mystery of this elusive creature - to observing the exciting and lively Bigfoot Calling Contest. There’s even a chance to run a race with Bigfoot. The Bigfoot 5K Dash starts at Marion Elementary School, and proceeds benefit the school. Registration for the 5K Dash and other information is available at this link.

Marion’s Bigfoot celebration has historically brought thousands of people into town for the day. So beloved is the festival that Marion’s Mayor Steve Little will issue a Special Proclamation acknowledging Bigfoot as the “Official Animal” of Marion during the festival.

Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the Main Stage in front of the McDowell County Courthouse. The day’s schedule includes:

8 a.m.: Bigfoot 5K Dash at Marion Elementary School 10:30 a.m.: Proclamation from Steve Little, Marion’s Mayor 11 a.m.: Speaker Terry Windell of SC Rockhill Bigfoot 11:30 a.m.: Speaker Matt Seeber of East Tennessee Bigfoot 1 p.m.: Bigfoot Calling Contest: Participants will compete for a chance to win bragging rights. To enter, pick up a ticket at the Bigfoot 911 booth across from the Main Stage on the Courthouse lawn. 1:30 p.m.: Speaker John Bruner, Bigfoot 911 and Founder of the WNC Bigfoot Festival 2 p.m.: Speaker Zach Bales, author of The Bigfooters’ Atlas and internet personality, “The Paranormal Roadtripper.” 2:30 p.m.: North Carolina Investigators of the Paranormal The Cryptid Crew Podcast will be podcasting live from the festival. Special guests include Sasquatch Recon. All Day: Enjoy live music and entertainment at the festival’s Main Stage. All Day: Explore local arts and crafts at the Bigfoot Pop-Up Market hosted by the McDowell Arts Council Association. Discover unique Sasquatch-themed art, crafts, and locally made gifts. All Day: The “Little Foot Zone” for kids will feature inflatables and other kids activities. Plenty of costumed "Squatches "will wander the streets looking for selfie opportunities. All Day: Try some Sasquatch-inspired dishes, drinks, and activities created by Marion’s restaurants and businesses. Refinery13, Marion’s pioneer craft brew and beverage pub, will offer the official WNC Bigfoot Festival 2025 Pint Glass, which commemorates #WNCStrong and the region’s resilience post-Helene. 6 p.m. The Box Factory in Marion presents a Bigfoot-themed wrestling event - “The Final Footprint” - with wrestlers from the USA Main Wrestling Event group. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bell rings at 7p.m. Tickets are available online. 8 p.m. Bigfoot Boogie at The High Dive: Celebrate the Bigfoot Festival at The High Dive at Mica Town Brewing in Marion with a night of cryptid chaos and fun. 25 Brown St. Parking and Shuttles Plan ahead for parking. A parking map of downtown Marion is available on the WNC Bigfoot Festival website HERE. Satellite parking is available at McDowell High School and McDowell Technical Community College with shuttle buses running to and from the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit WNC Bigfoot Festival. --