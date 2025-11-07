The WordPlayers Presents: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The WordPlayers and the Arts at Pellissippi State will present this classic C.S. Lewis story Dec. 12-17, 2025 at the Clayton Performing Arts Center, on the main campus of Pellissippi State Community College, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville. Public performances are Dec. 12 @ 7:30 PM and Dec. 13 & 14 @ 2:30 PM. Tickets range from $8-$18 and may be purchased online at wordplayers.org/tickets/ or at the door. School matinees will be presented on select dates by reservation only. For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.

THE STORY This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowning of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

Directed by Lucy Wright, the cast features Will Dorsey, Alysha Mitchell, Naomi Whipple, Josh McCormick, Katherine Helveston, Sam Waugh, Deb Aisenbrey, Joe Jaynes, Meredith Flood, Jessica Cross, Lucas Cooper, Dalton Hensley, Mason Cox, Patrick Minton, Eliana Hawkins, Lila Fay Jumper, Judah Kennedy, Maddie Gravitte, Levi Kennedy, Penny Peterson, Miles Wilkerson, Olivia Newman, Elizabeth Rueff, Katie Patterson, Rebekah Dyke, Delaney Rickman, Quinton Stiffler, Eiley Rickman, and Rosie Wilson.

The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre organization based in Knoxville, TN and dedicated to providing high-quality productions from a faith-based perspective. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Northside Knoxville and Leslie A. Hull. Additional support provided by the Knoxville Periodontics, Arts & Culture Alliance, and the Tennessee Arts Commission. For more information about The WordPlayers, please visit wordplayers.org or call (865) 539-2490.