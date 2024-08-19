Tickets on sale now for The Denim Ball on Sept. 5 to raise funds for Moses H. Cone Memorial Park

Proceeds from annual event to support repairs at Flat Top Manor, accessibility ramp at Bass Lake.

(Linville, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024) - The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Camp Yonahnoka at Linville Golf Club in Linville. The annual fundraiser supports enhancements and repairs at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Guests are invited to don their best denim attire for an evening of live music with the band Continental Divide, a dinner of delicious mountain-inspired cuisine, dancing, drinks, and live and silent auctions.

For the event, anonymous donors have created a matching challenge and all funds raised up to $100,000 will be doubled dollar for dollar. Even those who are unable to attend the event can participate in the matching challenge by donating at BRPFoundation.org/denimballmatch.

Individual tickets for The Denim Ball are $225. Patron sponsorships are $500 and include two tickets and recognition in the event program. For tickets, visit TheDenimBall.com.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will help fund the repair and replacement of plaster inside Flat Top Manor, construction of an ADA-compliant ramp at Bass Lake’s loop trail, and other critical projects at the former estate.

The event is sponsored by Forever Mountain LLC, The Rosemyr Corporation, and Well-Spring.

Moses H. Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock, N.C., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The park was owned and developed as a country estate by Moses and Bertha Cone in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Beginning in 1897, the Cones carefully created an impressive retreat featuring carriage trails, lakes, orchards, fields, and forests. The 3,500-acre estate became part of the Blue Ridge Parkway in 1949.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $23 million in support for the country’s most visited national park unit. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.