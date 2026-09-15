TOWNSEND, Tenn. (Sept. 15, 2026) – The Peaceful Side of the Smokies will celebratethe turning of the season with music and more at the annual Townsend FallHeritage Festival at the Greater Smokies Event Grounds, Sept. 25-26, 2026.

As autumn settles into the region, Townsend will transform into a fall-tasticexperience with two days of Appalachian music, handmade crafts, traditionaldemonstrations, Southern food and family-friendly fun.

“Fall is such an inviting time in Townsend, when the changing leaves, crisp mountainair and familiar sounds of Appalachian music create the perfect setting forcelebrating traditions that make this community special,” Kim Mitchell, tourismdirector for Blount Partnership, said. “The Townsend Fall Heritage Festival is achance for visitors and locals to slow down, listen to some great mountain music,discover something handmade, share a meal and experience the warmth ofAppalachian culture. We’re excited to welcome everyone to a weekend thatcaptures the beauty, character and hospitality of Townsend.”

The festival’s musical lineup features traditional and contemporary bluegrass andmountain music throughout both days, with performances from TN Brushfire,Carolina Bluegrass, Blackberry Jam, Brand New Box of Matches, JAM Kids, Wilsonand Cross, Double Cross and Timberline Road, among others.

Beyond the music, visitors can browse handmade goods and Appalachian-inspiredcrafts, watch demonstrations, enjoy old-fashioned children’s games and sample anarray of Southern festival favorites. Food vendors will serve everything from wood-smoked barbecue to loaded potatoes, hibachi, kettle corn, homemade ice cream,funnel cake, fried favorites and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Festival hours for crafts, demonstrations and food are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days,with music starting at 11 a.m.

Visitors can also take advantage of the free Townsend shuttle serving locations throughout the community, including the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center,Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, the Jeep Outpost, Big Meadow Campground, theAbbey, Little River Railroad Museum, Apple Valley Cafe and Townsend Event Center.Two buses will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.Parking at the festival is $10 per day, with proceeds benefiting the TownsendVolunteer Fire Department.For more information, visit: https://www.smokymountains.org/townsendfallfestival/