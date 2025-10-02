Upscale Tree Houses & Luxury Safari Tents Await at Tuxedo Falls

TUXEDO, N.C. – A new glamping retreat provides a mountaintop escape where guests fall asleep to the sounds of nature in upscale tree houses and luxury safari tents.

Tuxedo Falls Luxury Camp opened in early July with four spacious safari tents and two tree houses built by the “Treehouse Guys” of the reality television show by the same name.

Each climate-controlled unit includes luxury linens and handmade local furnishings. All have en suite bathrooms and showers, private decks, kitchenettes and pizza ovens. Some units also include heated bathroom floors, adjustable beds and soaking tubs with long-range views.

Although the retreat is less than 20 minutes from restaurants, attractions and wineries in Hendersonville, its secluded location at the apex of 50 acres of forest land gives the feeling of being miles away from civilization.

Western North Carolina native Lark Elliott co-owns the property with her husband, Tommy. Their goal is both preserving and sharing this picturesque spot along the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

“We want to bring back those wonderful memories of summer camp or going camping with your family, but do it in comfort with an upscale experience,” she says.

Elliott’s favorite part is opening a window and listening to the distant sounds of waterfalls down below the tree houses and tents.

A guests-only hiking trail leads to five waterfalls, including Tuxedo Falls, while another private trail – the Tuxedo Summit Trail – takes guests to the peak of nearby Rice Knob.

Other activities include arts and crafts, birding and stargazing, as well as guided fly-fishing excursions. Mats are included in each unit for self-guided yoga at several locations on property.

Currently under construction is a 3,300-square-foot lodge that will include a food market, breakfast area, activity rooms and a bar for guests. The lodge is set to open by the end of September.

For additional info, go to https://tuxedofalls.com/.