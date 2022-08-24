× Expand Jackie Fisher portrays Nancy Ward at the Washington County Heritage Fair.

The Washington County Heritage Fair is Friday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

The fair puts a focus on local history and bring together all of the county’s heritage groups for public engagement.

Organizations and individuals sharing history topics will be in the auditorium at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, as well as an old-time quilting bee demonstration.

A living history timeline will be displayed throughout the town’s green spaces and parks, involving artisans, musicians and crafters. Antique tractors will be showcased in the green space outside the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

The Heritage Alliance will offer two town tours and an Old Jonesborough Cemetery tour, each costing $5. Check the online schedule for specific times.

The Central Christian Church lawn will be an Artisans Village with a basket weaver and chair maker, Herbalachia, and a potter. The Sabine Social Society will be presenting colonial dancing and games in front of the Christopher Taylor cabin.

Storytelling Park will be the site of a history timeline dating from colonial days to World War II, including Cherokee history and diorama, Overmountain Men and long hunters, a Revolutionary War military display, and the history of women's suffrage.