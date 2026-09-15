We Love Dolly, a benefit tribute of Dolly Parton’s music alongside the Knoxville’s Jazz Orchestra’s big band, is coming to the Bijou Theatre on Friday, November 13 – with tickets going on sale Friday, September 18

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and Bijou Theatre proudly present We Love Dolly, a benefit concert featuring the music of Dolly Parton, on Friday,November 13 at the Bijou Theatre! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18 and all net proceeds will benefit the Imagination Library of Knox County.

The program will feature a variety of outstanding vocalists including: Robinella Bailey,Jeanine Fuller, Eveyln Jack, Kelle Jolly, Jonathan + Wendy Maness, and Stina Nesbit,plus other special guests — all backed by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra’s 17-piece band!

The song selection will include "Jolene", "9 to 5", "I Will Always Love You", "Here YouCome Again", "Two Doors Down", "Coat of Many Colors", “Islands in the Stream”, and other classic hits!All of the details about the benefit concert can be found here. Special thanks to our We Love Dolly! event sponsors + partners, The Bijou Theatre, WDVX, and WUOT!

About the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra:Since 1999, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra has been providing local, regional and international audiences world-class music from America’s jazz tradition.

Ticket revenue covers only 46% of our annual operating budget. We rely on thegenerosity of individuals and businesses to keep our organization going strong. Yourcontribution makes the following programs possible: Knoxville Jazz Youth Orchestra,KJO Big Band Concert Series, Jazz on the Square, Knoxville Jazz Middle School Band,Live at Lucille's, NXT Gen Series, and Knoxville Jazz Workshop. www.knoxjazz.orgFollow the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram at@knoxvillejazzorchestra