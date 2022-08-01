Wood Day returns to the Folk Art Center

Makers of the Southern Highland Craft Guild will convene at the Folk Art Center in Asheville to showcase a variety of woodworking techniques at the annual Wood Day.

Visitors are invited to join more than 15 fine masters of wood as they demonstrate their craft on Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free to the public, and includes opportunities to get hands-on with basic woodworking techniques.

The material of wood has multiple sources, such as branches, trunks, roots and even bark, that are used in both function and decoration. Its earliest forms were generated for basic living, as a means of shelter or protection. Pieces of Egyptian furniture from around 2500 BC survive as literal examples of man's ability to create objects of beauty from wood. Being one of Appalachia's indigenous resources, trees formed items for the early settlers of this region, such as tables, chairs, bowls, coopered barrels, as well as wagons and homes. Over time, woodwork transitioned into a leisure activity through whittling and carving.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville, off of U.S. 70 at Oteen. Headquarters to the Southern Highland Craft Guild, the center also houses three galleries, a library, a craft shop, a Blue Ridge Parkway information desk, and a bookstore. For a complete list of makers participating in Wood Day, and to learn more about Southern Highland Craft Guild programs at the Folk Art Center call 828-298-7928 or visit www.craftguild.org.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation.