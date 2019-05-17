14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale

to Google Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 iCalendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00

The Monte Vista Hotel 308 West State Street, Black Mountain, North Carolina

Looking for the perfect plants to enhance your garden, need vegetable starts. This is western North Carolina’s one stop garden jubilee. Come to the 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale on Friday, May 17, 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, May 18, 9 AM to 4 PM on the grounds of the Monte Vista Hotel. Bring your questions and your gardening dreams to this annual celebration of spring.

Info

The Monte Vista Hotel 308 West State Street, Black Mountain, North Carolina View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00 iCalendar - 14th Annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale - 2019-05-17 16:00:00