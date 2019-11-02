Join thousands of pottery fans and collectors at the 15th Annual WNC Pottery Festival in Jackson County, NC. Stroll the tents along Sylva's scenic Bridge Park and enjoy artwork from 44 exhibitors displaying some of the country's best handmade pieces from 16 different states. The nationally respected and popular event is in Sylva, NC on November 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the WNC Pottery Festival is $5 per person and includes a raffle ticket. Children under 12 receive free admission. For more information, visit http://www.wncpotteryfestival.com/.