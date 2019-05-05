National Tourism Week is coming soon and we are changing things up! For our 16th Annual Tourism Celebration we are celebrating the whole week long. You will be able to enjoy food samples, live music and great North Carolina information from 10am-2pm, May 5th-11th. Come up to I-26 West NC Welcome Center in Mars Hill where each day there will be a different theme. We will have great exhibits from local chambers of commerce, historic sites and attractions. If you need more information, please call us at (828)689-4257 or e-mail vsealock@nccommerce.com! We hope to see you there!