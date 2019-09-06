26th Annual Autumn at Oz Festival

With ruby red slippers in tow, join fans of the classic Wizard of Oz film from all over the world at the Land of Oz for the annual Autumn at Oz festival. For two weekends only, September 6-8 and September 13-15, 2019, visitors can follow along with Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they travel down the yellow brick road to the magical Land of Oz. This year’s celebration is extra special as Land of Oz commemorates the 80th anniversary of America’s favorite cult classic, WHERE: Land of Oz Theme Park - 889 Elderberry Ridge Road, Beech Mountain, NC 28604

WHEN: Multiple ticket times are available Friday, September 6, 2019 through Sunday, September 8, 2019 and Friday, September 13, 2019 through Sunday, September 15, 2019.

TICKETS: Tickets are $55 for general admission and $65 for VIP. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatozThe Wizard of Oz, with dazzling exhibits, vendors and memorabilia.

Downtown Blairsville 3 Town Square, Blairsville, Georgia 30512 View Map
