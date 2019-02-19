51st Annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition

The exhibition provides an opportunity for students to share their work with the campus and community while enhancing their skills in presenting artwork in a professional gallery setting. The students must write artist statements, compile digital images of their objects and prepare their work for display by framing, matting and creating mounts. Their work will be juried by Lee Walton, Associate Professor of Art at UNC Greensboro, where he directs both the Graduate Program and the Interdisciplinary Arts and Social Practice program. There will be a reception and awards ceremony on Thursday, March 21, from 5-7PM at the museum.