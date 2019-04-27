Appalachian Spring Tea

On Saturday, April 27th the Museum will host our 2nd annual spring tea at the Weatherford home in Blue Ridge Assembly. Built around 1936 of native timber by Dr. Willis Weatherford, Sr., founder of the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly; the home and surrounds are being opened to the public for what may be the last time, as the home will revert to a private residence within a few years. The tea will include sweet, savory, and scone (with homemade jam and clotted cream!) courses as well as bottomless cups of freshly-brewed tea.

Seatings are at 11:00am and 2:00pm.