Gallery C is pleased to announce a public reception and print signing for Louis St. Lewis and Nate Sheaffer, this year’s official Artists of Artsplosure – The Raleigh Arts Festival. The event will be held at the historic Russ-Edwards House, the home of Gallery C, on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

An exhibition of their original works will be exhibited and for sale at Gallery C from May 15th through May 19th.