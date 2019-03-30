The much anticipated annual exhibition “The Best of North Carolina” will open in March at Gallery C. Gallery owner and art historian Charlene Newsom employs her broad knowledge of North Carolina art to curate an extensive collection. All of the work exhibited are landmark pieces by important North Carolina artists. Some of the biggest names and best North Carolina art from the 19th and 20th Centuries are included in this year’s show.
Best of North Carolina 2019
Gallery C 540 N. Blount St. , Waynesville, North Carolina 27604
