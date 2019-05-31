BeYOUtiful Fashion Show Fundraiser

BeYOUtiful, a fashion show benefiting Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders (CRC for ED), celebrates every body as beautiful regardless of size, shape, race, age, or gender, while bringing more awareness of CRC for ED's mission and services.

Doors open at 6 in which guests will enjoy fashion, a live DJ, a cash bar, raffle prizes, and community!

To learn more about this event, visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/406770760134416/

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders has served WNC as T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating since 2004. With their new name, they remain the only nonprofit in North Carolina supporting individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders. To learn more about CRC for ED, please visit https://www.crcfored.com/