Anita Johnston, Ph.D., CEDS-S author of Eating in the Light of the Moon will be in Asheville Thursday, February 27th for a 4-hour, afternoon session. Her workshop, Body Talk: Using Storytelling & Metaphor to Understand and Treat Body Image Distress, is part of Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders' 13th Annual HEAL Conference. Attendees are welcome to register for this session separately.

Visit crcfored.com for more information