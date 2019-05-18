Breakfast and History

8:30-10:30. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast served on the huge front porch of this 200 year old Stagecoach Inn. $4-$7. At 10;30 Mark Warren, author and historian, will speak on "The Ancient Ways of the Native Americans". Mark has been teaching nature and survival skills of the Cherokees at his Wilderness School in Dahlonega for 45 years. His talk is free to the public.