Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Potpourri

On this final Reflections Series International concert, the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble will perform Robert Schumann’s monumental piano quintet and Ernő von Dohnányi’s thrilling Serenade, along with a seldom-heard work by Sergei Rachmaninov.
$25 Adult
$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)
$10 Student/Child
Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket
Info
Rosen Concert Hall, Broyhill Music Center 813 Rivers St, Waynesville, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs