Broyhill Chamber Ensemble: Potpourri

On this final Reflections Series International concert, the Broyhill Chamber Ensemble will perform Robert Schumann’s monumental piano quintet and Ernő von Dohnányi’s thrilling Serenade, along with a seldom-heard work by Sergei Rachmaninov.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student/Child

Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket