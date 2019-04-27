The Burnsville Metric is a fully-supported metric century bike ride open to riders of all ages. This ride is not a race but a beautiful spring ride, suitable for riders of all levels above beginner. A timer will be running for the curious.

The ride is organized by The Yancey County Chamber of Commerce along with a small group of volunteers to promote bicycling and our beautiful mountain countryside, as well as support a long list of nonprofits that also volunteer during the ride.

Annually held on the last Saturday of April, the Burnsville Metric is a great way to start off your cycling season. It is casual but well-supported and comprises some of the most scenic roads in Yancey and Mitchell counties. Burnsville’s Town Square makes a dramatic location for the registration/start/finish/meal proceedings and is also the highest elevation of the ride, a modest 2,821 feet.