The Cashiers Historical Society hosts its largest fundraiser, the Cashiers Designer Showhouse, annually each summer. This showhouse event showcases renowned decorators and designers in the Southeast as designers “take over” a home in the community for a week to work their magic and display their talents, transforming it with their expertise while maintaining the home’s cohesive feel. Leading area landscapers are involved in redefining the areas surrounding the home and in turn creating serene and evocative late summer mountain gardens for showhouse strolling. Starting July 25 at 8:00 a.m. and ending August 3rd at 5:00 p.m., Showhouse attendees will be invited to tour and admire the work of talented designers for inspiration. They will be able to ask the pros questions; learn from a variety of lectures on fabric, color, furniture, lighting, accessories and more; enjoy a variety of demos, workshops, book signings, and panel discussions from beloved and notable creatives from across the country to gain even more insight into the design process and trends. The admission price is $30.