Charles Wesley Godwin is a dynamic young performer breaking boundaries in the Country, Bluegrass, and Appalachian Music genres. A native of West Virginia, Godwin draws from his rich family heritage to inform his powerful lyrics and hard-driving melodies. The child of a coal miner father and a school teacher mother, Godwin makes music that glorifies hard work, simple living, and the beauty of his Appalachian homeland.

• Genre: Country, Bluegrass, Appalachian Music

• Tickets $15-$20