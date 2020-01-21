Claire Van Vliet: Stone and Sky

This exhibition brings together a selection of vitreographs by Claire Van Vliet, a renowned printmaker and book artist. The landscapes on view, printed at Harvey Littleton Studios in Spruce Pine, NC between 1993 and 2010, depict dramatic rock formations from New Zealand, Ireland, and the American Southwest.

A vitreograph is a printmaking medium that uses a glass plate to produce a printed image. See an example of a Van Vliet glass plate from her time at Littleton Studios on display in the WCU Fine Art Museum Exhibition.

WCU Fine Art Museum Weekly Hours

Tuesday: 10AM - 4PM

Wednesday: 10AM - 4PM

Thursday: 10AM - 7PM

Friday: 10AM - 4PM