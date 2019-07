Veteran NC Musician and songwriter Clay Howard joins forces with a powerhouse of local music legends including Doug Davis, Tim Beeman, Corky McClellan and more to bring approachable, lyric-forward rock. Drawing from their storied careers across musical genres, Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts blend '80s glam, pop, grunge, classic rock, and alternative into a uniquely modern sound that highlights the band's collective musical chops.

• Americana/Blues group Whiskey Foxtrot opens.

• Tickets $15-$18