The Cleverlys

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.

Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys. They have performed at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry. The New York Times wrote, "If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be the Cleverlys.”

• Tickets $22-$40

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621
336-258-8240
