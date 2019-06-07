Cultivating Collections

This dynamic multi-gallery exhibition features three focus areas from the Museum’s collection that the curatorial team expects to grow over the next five-ten years:

• Photography: Featuring regionally- and nationally-known photographers—many who visited, taught, studied or exhibited at WCU during their careers—this gallery brings a student perspective to the Museum’s ever-expanding photography collection.

• Artist Books: Artworks in their own right, the objects featured in this exhibition are united by the artists’ desire to express an idea through a book-like format.

• Contemporary Native American Art: Over the past 15 years, contemporary Native American exhibitions at WCU have inspired purchases and donations of artwork to help the Museum deepen its focus in this area. The art on view in this gallery features a selection of the works acquired during this period.

Cultivation Collections is on display from June 4th – July 26th, with a Reception on Thursday, July 25th from 5 – 7 PM.