Curious Terrain: WNC From the Air Reception

Experience stunning aerial photographs of the WNC region by Alex S. MacLean, an artist and pilot with over 45 years of experience taking images from the birds-eye perspective of an airplane.

Newly commissioned by the WCU Fine Art Museum, MacLean's striking images of the seven western most counties of North Carolina capture the unique qualities of the region’s built environment while also raising broader questions about humanity’s impact on the land through agriculture, energy, industry, and housing.

WCU Fine Art Museum Weekly Hours

Tuesday: 10AM - 4PM

Wednesday: 10AM - 4PM

Thursday: 10AM - 7PM

Friday: 10AM - 4PM