Whether it's rock, folk, country or blues, Darrell Scott, the 4-time Grammy nominated Nashville songwriter, has written hits all the way from Brad Paisley and the Dixie Chicks to Del McCoury, Sam Bush and Keb Mo. In 2017 and 2018, Darrell opened for and performed with the Zac Brown Band. These days find him roaming his Tennessee wilderness acreage hiking along the small river, playing music, or sharing each day with the woman he loves, also an artist in her own right. He often leads songwriting workshops to help people tell their own truths with their stories, and is as busy as always writing, producing, & performing.