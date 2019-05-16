The East Pointers

to Google Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

The East Pointers - fiddler/singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron – have spent the last two years touring Canada, the US, the UK, and Australia in support of their JUNO Award winning album, Secret Victory. In 2016, they won ‘Touring Artist of the Year’ at the Music PEI Awards and ‘Ensemble of the Year’ at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. The East Pointers blur the lines between traditional and popular music and develop a devoted fanbase around

Info

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
336-258-8240
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - The East Pointers - 2019-05-16 19:30:00