Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Bring your family and friends for an exquisite EASTER BRUNCH at Laurel Ridge. All ages will love the EGG HUNT at 12:30 and 2:30 pm with prizes!

Chef's plentiful menu includes carved prime rib, apricot & brown sugar-glazed ham, southern fried chicken, mashed potatoes with roasted corn & scallions, rice pilaf, vegetable casserole, green beans, kale slaw, macaroni salad, mixed green salad, omelet station, blueberry-pecan french toast casserole, Applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, cheese grits fresh fruit, muffins, danishes & assorted desserts

$29.99 Adults | $9 Ages 7-12 | 6 & Under Free