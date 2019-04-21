Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Laurel Ridge Country Club 49 Cupp Lane, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Bring your family and friends for an exquisite EASTER BRUNCH at Laurel Ridge. All ages will love the EGG HUNT at 12:30 and 2:30 pm with prizes!

Chef's plentiful menu includes carved prime rib, apricot & brown sugar-glazed ham, southern fried chicken, mashed potatoes with roasted corn & scallions, rice pilaf, vegetable casserole, green beans, kale slaw, macaroni salad, mixed green salad, omelet station, blueberry-pecan french toast casserole, Applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, cheese grits fresh fruit, muffins, danishes & assorted desserts

$29.99 Adults | $9 Ages 7-12 | 6 & Under Free

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
828-452-0545
