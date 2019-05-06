Ending the Diet Mindset with Becca Clegg, LPC, CEDS-S

CRC for ED is excited to participate in #NoDietDay and to host Becca Clegg the author of Ending the Diet Mindset! This is an important and timely workshop that will address dieting and its potential for unhealthy behaviors and health outcomes.

To register and learn more about this event, visit the following link:

https://crcforednodietday.brownpapertickets.com/

This session is appropriate for professionals and the general public.Attendees will take away cognitive, experiential, and behavioral interventions they can use to reclaim a more balanced relationship with food and body image.

Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders has served WNC as T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating since 2004. With our new name, we remain the only nonprofit in North Carolina supporting individuals, families, and professionals concerned with disordered eating and recovery from eating disorders. To learn more about CRC for ED, please visit https://www.crcfored.com/

