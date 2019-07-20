An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin returns to Boone for an unforgettable night of fun and sidesplitting laughter. “Tomlin is amazing,” raves the New York Times, and “she has made the one-person show the daring irreverent art form it is today,” declares Newsweek. This unique comic artist takes her audience on a “wise and howlingly funny” trip with more than a dozen of her timeless characters– from Ernestine to Mrs. Beasley to Edith Ann. “Her gentle touch is as comforting as it is edifying,” exclaims Time Out New York about this warm and uniquely affecting experience filled with comical insights and wildly, witty observations about the human condition.

$60 Adult

$54 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$40 Student/Child