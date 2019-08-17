Fines Creek Dance Night w/live music by Running Wolfe and the Renegades

Dance $5

Food @ 6 pm

Dance @ 7 pm-until

Menu: Hamburger/Chips/Drink $5

Hotdog/Chips/Drink $4

Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle

Info: 828-593-7042

Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left

For updates visit: https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg

**All proceeds/donations go to Fines Creek Community Association to support community needs.