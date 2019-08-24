Fines Creek Flea Market

Vendor Fee: Free to all! A donation to FCCA is appreciated!

12’ x 12’ vendor space

Please bring a table (tables are available if needed)

Rain or shine (Covered area available if it rains!)

Held at:

Fines Creek Community Center

190 Fines Creek Rd

Clyde, NC 28721

(the old Fines Creek Schoolhouse)

Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left

Call 828-550-6842 or 828-593-7042 to reserve a space and for more information

For updates visit: https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg

All space rental proceeds and donations go to FCCA to support community needs.