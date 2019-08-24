Fines Creek Flea Market

Vendor Fee: Free to all! A donation to FCCA is appreciated!
12’ x 12’ vendor space
Please bring a table (tables are available if needed)
Rain or shine (Covered area available if it rains!)
Held at:
Fines Creek Community Center
190 Fines Creek Rd
Clyde, NC 28721
(the old Fines Creek Schoolhouse)
Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left
Call 828-550-6842 or 828-593-7042 to reserve a space and for more information
For updates visit: https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg
All space rental proceeds and donations go to FCCA to support community needs.