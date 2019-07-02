Fireworks on Lake Glenville “Majesty over Water!”

Presented by the Friends of Lake Glenville, Fireworks on Lake Glenville celebrates our nation’s birthday on the week of 4th of July. Invite your friends and family to watch an amazing show and kick off your 4th of July weekend! The show will be based at The Point at Glenville Lake subdivision across the lake from Hattler Realty on Highway 107 N and there is always a large audience on boats that enjoy the fireworks from the water. The show is scheduled to commence at dusk.