Forgiveness and Healthy Alternatives Workshop

Do you feel burdened by hurtful things that happened in past relationships? Do you “hold a grudge”? Have you been told that you need to forgive in order to be healthy and happy?

In this workshop, we will be examining the concept of forgiveness and the messages our culture sends us regarding forgiveness. We will be investigating our personal, authentic needs and choosing healthy ways to heal and unburden ourselves while honoring the lessons we’ve learned and protecting ourselves from future harm. Forgiveness is one of many compassionate paths we can choose. Participants will have the opportunity in this workshop to practice moving forward in ways that feel natural and nurturing to them.

Please join me on August 8th from 6-9pm at Le Coeur in West Asheville. Snacks and tea will be provided. There are no prerequisites for this workshop but pre-registration is required.

$40 per person

Online registration is required and available at www.mindfulselfcompassionasheville.com