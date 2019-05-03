French Broad River Festival

22nd annual spring festival in beautiful Hot Springs, where the French Broad intersects with the Appalachian Trail, features Acoustic Syndicate, Doom Flamingo, The Trongone Band, Pierce Edens, Sol Driven Train, Lyric, and so much more. Outdoor events include whitewater raft race, outdoor gear and prizes, kid's village, great food and more at the Hot Springs Campground & Spa.
Info
Hot Springs Campground & Resort 315 Bridge St., Waynesville, North Carolina 28743 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor