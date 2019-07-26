Front Country

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

An acoustic band born in the land of tech innovation, Front Country was never going to be accepted as an authentic American roots band out of the gate. Cutting their teeth in progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco's Mission District and rehearsing in the East Bay, they learned to play roots music their own way, with the tools they had on hand. In a wood-paneled country dive bar in the shadow of the San Francisco skyline, Front Country forged a sound hell bent on merging the musical past with the future.

• Tickets $15-$18

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
336-258-8240
