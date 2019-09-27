Eating disorders in sport can be challenging to navigate as a provider. Sensitivity is needed to effectively collaborate care with sport personnel and to comprehensively address eating concerns among athletes. This presentation will overview common misperceptions about treating athletes with eating disorders and will discuss how both research and clinical experience specific to this population can inform treatment. Recommendations will be given to address best practices in the identification and treatment of athletes with disordered eating and unbalanced exercise.
Fumbles, Fouls, and False Starts: Lessons Learned Treating Athletes with Eating Disorders
Goodwill Career Center 1616 Patton Avenue, Waynesville, North Carolina 28806
