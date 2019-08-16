Gibson Brothers with the Wildmans

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

The Gibson Brothers—siblings Eric and Leigh Gibson—have already made over a dozen albums, but none quite like the new Dan Auerbach–produced Mockingbird. Their newest venture is an effortless blend of classic '70s-infused rock and timeless country, a modern twist on their traditional sound, and harmonies that will keep you wishing for more. The celebrated bluegrass duo were named back-to-back Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013.

• Neo-traditional string band The Wildmans open

• Tickets $20-$42

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
336-258-8240
