The second annual Great Balsam Bike Relay will be held on August 10 beginning at 8 a.m. The race combines the disciplines of road biking and mountain biking with teams of four racers that will travel over dirt trails, gravel, and asphalt over the course of the race. The race route is kept a secret until check in the day before. The race brings riders from several states to experience the extreme mountain adventure known as the Balsam Bike Relay.
The Great Balsam Bike Relay
Motion Makers Bicycle Shop 36 Allen St., Waynesville, North Carolina 28779
