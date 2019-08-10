The Great Balsam Bike Relay

The second annual Great Balsam Bike Relay will be held on August 10 beginning at 8 a.m. The race combines the disciplines of road biking and mountain biking with teams of four racers that will travel over dirt trails, gravel, and asphalt over the course of the race. The race route is kept a secret until check in the day before. The race brings riders from several states to experience the extreme mountain adventure known as the Balsam Bike Relay.