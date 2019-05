Beauty tempered by dread, sorrow buoyed by hope, these are the ever-present tugs of war that make life worth living and songs worth writing. And they are the over-riding themes that make Gretchen Peters one of her generation's most compelling singer/songwriters. This Nashville-based, Grammy-nominated, CMA Song of the Year winner is not to be missed.

• Singer/songwriter Trisha Gene Brady opens.

• Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door