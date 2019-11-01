Hannah Aldridge with James Vincent Carroll

In literature and in songwriting, the American South is where writers go to face their fears. Hannah Aldridge doesn’t just dip her pen into the well of the South, the Muscle Shoals native embodies it. With every song, she’s facing down demons of a life once lived from substance abuse to failed relationships and scars from the lashes of the bible belt.
• Jame Vincent Carroll opens
• Tickets $15-$20
The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
