Haywood Community Chorus Spring Concert

The Haywood Community Chorus, directed by Kathy Geyer McNeil, will present its 2019 Spring concert on Sunday, May 5th at 7:00 PM. This season’s concert features Haydn’s St. Nicholas Mass in G Major, as well as works by American composers Aaron Copland, Fred Gramann, Robert Gibson, and Mark Hayes. The chorus will be accompanied by Kyle Ritter and a select group of instrumentalists.

Join us as we celebrate the spring season: Sunday May 5th, 7:00 PM at the Waynesville First United Methodist Church, 566 S. Haywood St., downtown Waynesville. Admission is free, donations are welcomed. For more info, call 828 557 9187.