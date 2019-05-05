Haywood Community Chorus Spring Concert

The Haywood Community Chorus, directed by Kathy Geyer McNeil, will present its 2019 Spring concert on Sunday, May 5th at 7:00 PM. This season’s concert features Haydn’s St. Nicholas Mass in G Major, as well as works by American composers Aaron Copland, Fred Gramann, Robert Gibson, and Mark Hayes. The chorus will be accompanied by Kyle Ritter and a select group of instrumentalists.

Join us as we celebrate the spring season: Sunday May 5th, 7:00 PM at the Waynesville First United Methodist Church, 566 S. Haywood St., downtown Waynesville. Admission is free, donations are welcomed. For more info, call 828 557 9187.

Waynesville First United Methodist Church 566 566 South Haywood St., Waynesville, North Carolina 28786 View Map
8285579187
