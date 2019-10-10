High Country Quilters Guild annual Quilt Show

annual quilt show displaying over 100 quilts of all types of quilting. We have a craft room where we sell Quilts and other crafts made by our members. Also we have a donation quilt which supports our work for the "Quilts for Hero's" that we send approximately 100 quilt to Germany each year for the veterans for their trip home on the non heated airplanes. they get to keep their quilts. We will have vendors- J Creek fabrics and Lisa's Sewing iQuilting shed which will have all types of quilting supplies . Come to see the lovely colors of October and view our Quilts!