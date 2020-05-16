Hook, Line and Drinker Festival

Bridge Park 76 Railroad Avenue, Sylva, NC, Sylva, North Carolina 28779

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will present the fourth annual Hook, Line and Drinker festival on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The event will be held at the Bridge Park Pavilion in Sylva, NC. The festival features fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors; food trucks; children's activities; live music; outdoor activity and wildlife advocates; and WNC craft beer vendors

Info

Bridge Park 76 Railroad Avenue, Sylva, NC, Sylva, North Carolina 28779 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
828-586-2155
