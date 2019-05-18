The third annual Hook, Line & Drinker Festival will be held on May 18 from 3-7 p.m. The festival features fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, live music, clean water advocates, and WNC craft beer vendors. The second annual pre-festival Tuck Trout Trot self-timed fun run/walk will be held on Friday, May 17 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Greenway. A portion of net proceeds from the Tuck Trout Trot benefit Jackson County Parks & Recreation's outdoor programming, including the annual “Fishing With Kids Day.” Each paid participant will receive a cool commemorative T-shirt. Admission to the family-friendly Hook, Line and Drinker Festival on Saturday is FREE with donations encouraged.