With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music, and is rarely the lead instrument. But Jeff Little is an exception – and a remarkable one. His distinctive two-handed style, much influenced by the mountain flat-picked guitar tradition, is breathtaking in its speed, precision and clarity. Jeff is joined by acclaimed guitarist and banjo player Steve Lewis, as well as standout upright bassist Josh Scott.

• Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door